Waterloo man arrested for harassment

WATERLOO -- A Waterloo man has been arrested for harassing a Hawkeye Community College employee.

Waterloo police arrested Matthew David Fell, 36, on Wednesday for two counts of misdemeanor third-degree harassment.

Court records allege Fell had accused Nermin Ferkic, the college’s security director, of entering Fell’s apartment using an invisible cloak. Fell also lodged false complaints against Ferkic with the government agencies including the FBI, CIA and Interpol.

Fell also allegedly sent a letter to Hawkeye’s human resources department to dispense “swift death” on Ferkic.

Court records indicate Fell was warned about his behavior, and then on Wednesday he sent a fax to Hawkeye saying he had proof the victim had committed civil rights violations and a declaration of war on America.

Fell was also arrested in June for third-degree theft for allegedly re-cashing checks from an Independence company where he had worked. He was also convicted of federal bomb threat charges for mailing envelopes marked “bomb” that contained printed documents and thumb drives in 2012.

