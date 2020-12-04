Waterloo man arrested for gun theft following chase

WATERLOO --- The man who police say is behind two stolen guns that popped up in other crimes was arrested following a pursuit through a neighborhood on Thursday.

Ironically, the guns were recovered by police earlier during unrelated chases.

Authorities allege Austin Lee Huffman, 21, of Waterloo, took two 9mm Glock pistols from a relative’s home on Woodland Drive in Dunkerton in June.

One of the weapons was later subsequently stolen from a motel room where Huffman was staying with friends, and he allegedly later traded the other handgun for marijuana, according to court records.

One of the pistols was thrown into the Cedar River near River Road and Conger Street during a high-speed chase on June 25. Deputies said Aaron Casey Casey took off from a traffic stop and veered toward bicyclists during the pursuit. He later pleaded to weapons, eluding and firearms charges.

The other gun was also thrown from a vehicle during a chase, this time on July 3 in the area of Sunnyside Avenue and Wellington. The driver, Treshun Cortez Moritz, later pleaded to weapons, theft and meth charges.

Warrants for Huffman’s arrest in the firearm theft case were issued in September.