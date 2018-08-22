Subscribe for 33¢ / day
WATERLOO – A Waterloo man has been indicted on weapons charges in connection with a military-style rifle that police found while investigating drugs in April.

A federal grand jury returned an indictment charging Daulton James Graff, 19, with drug user in possession of a firearm and false statement during a firearm purchase on Aug. 8. Waterloo police arrested him on Aug. 11, and he was later released pending trial, which is tentatively scheduled for November.

According to court records, officers with Waterloo Police Department’s Violent Crime Apprehension Team executed a search warrant at 420 Locust St. on April 26 after seeing social media posts advertising butane hash oil and other marijuana-related products.

During the search, police found a 5.56-caliber DPMS AR-15 rifle in Graff’s bedroom. They also found marijuana in the house.

Authorities allege Graff gave false statements, claiming he wasn’t a drug user when he bought the rifle from Scheel’s sporting goods store in February 2018.

