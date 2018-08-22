WATERLOO – A Waterloo man has been indicted on weapons charges in connection with a military-style rifle that police found while investigating drugs in April.
A federal grand jury returned an indictment charging Daulton James Graff, 19, with drug user in possession of a firearm and false statement during a firearm purchase on Aug. 8. Waterloo police arrested him on Aug. 11, and he was later released pending trial, which is tentatively scheduled for November.
According to court records, officers with Waterloo Police Department’s Violent Crime Apprehension Team executed a search warrant at 420 Locust St. on April 26 after seeing social media posts advertising butane hash oil and other marijuana-related products.
During the search, police found a 5.56-caliber DPMS AR-15 rifle in Graff’s bedroom. They also found marijuana in the house.
Authorities allege Graff gave false statements, claiming he wasn’t a drug user when he bought the rifle from Scheel’s sporting goods store in February 2018.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.