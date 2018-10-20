WATERLOO – A Waterloo man has been arrested after police found a handgun while searching his home and vehicle Thursday night.
William Lee Taylor, 34, of 1126 Byron Ave., was arrested for one count of felon in possession of a firearm. His bond was set at $5,000.
Officers with the Tri-County Drug Enforcement Task searched his home and 2003 Hyundai around 11 p.m. Thursday and found a loaded 9mm Smith & Wesson pistol inside a backpack in the vehicle, according to court records.
Authorities allege Taylor is prohibited from handling firearms because of burglary convictions in 2003 and 2006 and a felony drug conviction from a 2012 meth lab accident that sent him to the hospital with acid burns.
