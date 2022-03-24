Waterloo man arrested for gun during traffic stop

WATERLOO – A Waterloo man has been arrested after police found a pistol with a scratched-off serial number during a traffic stop.
Officers with the Violent Crime Apprehension Team stopped a vehicle at West Fifth and Bayard streets around 12:55 p.m. March 16. A passenger in the vehicle struggled with officers, and police found a 9 mm Hi Point C9 pistol in his waistband, according to court records.
Amarri Ray Nash, 18, was arrested for interference while armed and carrying weapons.
Nash also is awaiting trial for a January incident where he allegedly used a gun to threaten a woman during a road rage incident on Broadway Street.