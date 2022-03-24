 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Waterloo man arrested for gun during traffic stop

  • 0
Gun crime
Shutterstock

WATERLOO – A Waterloo man has been arrested after police found a pistol with a scratched-off serial number during a traffic stop.

Officers with the Violent Crime Apprehension Team stopped a vehicle at West Fifth and Bayard streets around 12:55 p.m. March 16. A passenger in the vehicle struggled with officers, and police found a 9 mm Hi Point C9 pistol in his waistband, according to court records.

Amarri Ray Nash, 18, was arrested for interference while armed and carrying weapons.

Nash also is awaiting trial for a January incident where he allegedly used a gun to threaten a woman during a road rage incident on Broadway Street.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

South Dakota hotel staff quit in protest after owner bans Native Americans

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News