You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Waterloo man arrested for gun, drugs
0 comments
breaking top story

Waterloo man arrested for gun, drugs

{{featured_button_text}}
Martin James Paradine

Martin James Paradine

WATERLOO --- A Waterloo man is facing weapons charges after police found a shotgun and meth over the weekend.

Martin James Paradine, 37, was arrested for felon in possession of a firearm and possession of methamphetamine and marijuana. Bond was set at $15,000.

Waterloo police were called to his apartment at 437 Edwards St. on Saturday night following an argument with a roommate over money.

Police pulled over Paradine’s vehicle as it was leaving the scene, and officers found meth, a syringe and a glass pipe in the vehicle. They also found a double-barrel Gold Hibbard shotgun in his closet at the apartment, according to court records.

Paradine is prohibited from handling firearms because of a 2014 theft conviction, police said.

Photos: Missing children in Iowa

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News