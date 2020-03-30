Waterloo man arrested for gun, drugs

WATERLOO --- A Waterloo man is facing weapons charges after police found a shotgun and meth over the weekend.

Martin James Paradine, 37, was arrested for felon in possession of a firearm and possession of methamphetamine and marijuana. Bond was set at $15,000.

Waterloo police were called to his apartment at 437 Edwards St. on Saturday night following an argument with a roommate over money.

Police pulled over Paradine’s vehicle as it was leaving the scene, and officers found meth, a syringe and a glass pipe in the vehicle. They also found a double-barrel Gold Hibbard shotgun in his closet at the apartment, according to court records.

Paradine is prohibited from handling firearms because of a 2014 theft conviction, police said.

