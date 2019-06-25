WATERLOO – A Waterloo man has been arrested after police found drugs and a loaded gun during a traffic stop on Sunday.
Anthony Torres, 18, of 1217 Lincoln St., was arrested for carrying weapons, interference, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, possession of MDMA with intent to deliver and violation of the drug tax stamp act. He was also arrested for driving while suspended.
Patrol officers stopped his vehicle around 10:35 p.m. Sunday for a traffic violation at Utica and Oak streets and noticed the odor of marijuana.
During a search, officers found a bag of marijuana and 19 MDMA/ecstasy pills in the glove box. Three more one-gallon sized bags with marijuana were found in the trunk with a digital scale. Police also found a loaded .40-caliber Smith & Wesson pistol.
