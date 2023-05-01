WATERLOO — A Waterloo man awaiting trial for gun and drug charges has been found with more drugs and another gun.
Waterloo police arrested Isaivion Demariah Labeaux, 21, 1620 Oakwood Drive, on Thursday on charges of felon in possession of a firearm and carrying weapons. Bond was set at $65,000.
Officers stopped a Dodge Charger on U.S. Highway 218 around 4 p.m. Thursday and found a .40-caliber Glock 23 in the vehicle’s glove box, marijuana residue near the center console and two Swisher Sweat cigars loaded with marijuana, according to court records.
Labeaux is currently awaiting trial for a Nov. 1 search where police found marijuana and two handguns in his home.
Photos: Remembering Harry Belafonte, 1927-2023
1955: Harry Belafonte with Ed Sullivan
Ed Sullivan is shown with Harry Belafonte on May 24, 1955 in New York. (AP Photo)
AP file
1956: Harry Belafonte
Singer Harry Belafonte is shown Oct. 2, 1956 during a performance at Waldorf-Astoria Hotel in New York. (AP Photo/Al Lambert)
AP file
1957: Harry Belafonte receives Brotherhood Award
Singer Harry Belafonte, left, and producer Jack Warner hold awards presented to them at a dinner of the National Conference of Christians and Jews at the Waldorf Astoria Hotel in New York, Jan. 24, 1957. Belafonte, presented with the annual Brotherhood Award, is the first Black entertainer to be so honored. Warner, of Warner Bros. Film Company, was honored for distinguished civic service. (AP Photo/L)
AP file
1957: Harry Belafonte
Singer Harry Belafonte, far right, is shown with actress Jayne Mansfield, second from left, her boyfriend Mickey Hargitay, left, and movie columnist Mike Connolly after his opening at the Cocoanut Grove in Los Angeles, Ca., Jan. 31, 1957. (AP Photo)
AP file
1957: Harry Belafonte marries Julie Robinson
Singer Harry Belafonte and his bride, dancer Julie Robinson, pose in his dressing room at a night club in Brooklyn, N.Y. on April 9, 1957. The newlyweds announced they were secretly married at Tecate, Mexico on March 8. (AP Photo)
AP file
1957: Harry Belafonte and Nat "King" Cole
Actor Harry Belafonte, left, and singer Nat "King" Cole is shown on NBC's "Nat 'King' Cole Show," Aug. 6, 1957, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/David F. Smith)
AP file
1957: Harry Belafonte
Singer, Harry Belafonte is shown in this Feb 1957 photo. (AP Photo)
AP file
1958: Harry Belafonte speaks at Lincoln Memorial
Entertainer and activist Harry Belafonte speaks to a crowd at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington during a youth march for integration, Oct. 25, 1958. At left, seated, is baseball player Jackie Robinson who also spoke. (AP Photo/Charles Gorry)
AP file
1958: Belafontes in Italy
Calypso king Harry Belafonte, the American singer and screen star, and his wife, Julie are trailed by a couple of Italian autograph hunting fans as they stroll through the Piazza Della Signoria in Florence, Italy, July 18, 1958. Harry and his wife arrived in Florence on July 17 for a short vacation. (AP Photo)
AP file
1958: Harry Belafonte and former first lady Eleanor Roosevelt
Entertainer and activist Harry Belafonte and his wife Julie Robinson chat with Eleanor Roosevelt, wife of the late President Franklin Roosevelt, in the U.S. Pavilion at the World's Fair in Brussels, Sept. 4, 1958. (AP Photo)
AP file
1960: Harry Belafonte protests lunch counter segregation
Singer Harry Belafonte leads a line of pickets from Harvard and surrounding colleges in protest against lunch counter segregation in the South. Students picketed the Woolworth store in Harvard Square, Cambridge, Ma., April 21, 1960. (AP Photo/J. Walter Green)
AP file
1960: Harry Belafonte on Broadway
Singer Harry Belafonte appears on the Broadway stage in "Belafonte At The Palace," Jan. 5, 1960, in New York. (AP Photo)
AP file
1960: Harry Belafonte
Singer Harry Belafonte is shown in this 1960 photo. (AP Photo)
AP file
1960: Harry Belafonte becomes first Black man to win Emmy
Harry Belafonte, the first Black man to win an Emmy, kisses the golden statuette he won in Hollywood for Outstanding Variety or Musical Performance of the past television season, June 20, 1960. (AP Photo)
AP file
1961: Harry Belafonte and family
Actor-singer Harry Belafonte, his wife, Julie, daughter Adrienne, 14, son David, 5, and their newborn daughter, Gina, are shown prior to boarding a plane at Kennedy International Airport in New York City on Dec. 20, 1961. The family is travelling to Las Vegas where Belafonte has a four-and-a-half week engagement at the Riviera. (AP Photo)
AP file
1964: Harry Belafonte visits Guinea
Entertainer and activist Harry Belafonte is seen on his arrival in Conraky, Guinea, April 30, 1964. The girls lining the path are members of the Guinea Youth Organization. Belafonte is here to study the folk music of Guinea. Others are unidentified. (AP Photo)
AP file
1965: Harry Belafonte with Martin Luther King Jr. and James Foreman
Two prominent civil rights leaders denied any disunity in their ranks and announced that their organizations will cooperate on future projects in Atlanta, April 30, 1965. At the left is James Foreman, executive secretary of the Student Non-violent Coordinating Committee. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., center, heads the Southern Christian Leadership Conference. Singer Harry Belafonte, right, was an objective observer. King and Foreman said they would continue to work together despite differences of opinion.
AP file
1966: Harry Belafonte performs at civil rights benefit
Caribbean singer Harry Belafonte performs during an appearance at a benefit for the U.S. civil rights movement, in Paris' Palais des Sports, March 29, 1966. (AP Photo/Spartaco Bodini)
AP file
1968: Harry Belafonte, Coretta Scott King
Singer Harry Belafonte listens as Mrs. Coretta Scott King, widow of the slain civil rights leader, leans over to whisper during a mass meeting mid-way of a march in Memphis, Tennessee on April 8, 1968. (AP Photo/Gene Herrick)
AP file
1968: Harry Belafonte and Coretta Scott King
Coretta King, wife of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. attends a meeting May 18, 1968 in Hollywood, Calif., to enlist support from Hollywood figures for the campaign to help poor people. Harry Belafonte, chairman of the Hollywood meeting, greets Mrs. King at right. (AP Photo/Harold Matosian)
AP file
1968: Harry Belafonte sits in for Johnny Carson on "Tonight Show"
Guest host Harry Belafonte, right, sits in for Johnny Carson on the "Tonight Show," with his guest Sen. Robert F. Kennedy, in Los Angeles, Feb. 5, 1968. (AP Photo)
AP file
1979: Harry Belafonte wins "Golden Lion" award
With a broad smile U.S. show star Harry Belafonte holds up the "Golden Lion" award of Radio Luxemburg, Sunday, Oct. 14, 1979 which was presented to him for being the most popular singer of the broadcasting station. (AP Photo)
AP file
1981: Harry Belafonte
Harry Belafonte poses with his cat in New York city on Oct. 6, 1981. (AP Photo/M. Reichenthal)
AP file
1984: Harry Belafonte co-produces "Beat Street"
Harry Belafonte, pictured in Los Angeles, June 18, 1984, is always seeking more room for Black artists in the entertainment world, which he says is a major reason why he co-produced the new movie, "Beat Street," a Bronx-born combination of rap music, break dancing and graffiti art. (AP Photo/Craig Mathew)
AP file
1986: Harry Belafonte and Ken Kragen win AMA award
Singer Harry Belafonte and Ken Kragen display their special awards presented to them in Los Angeles, Monday, Jan. 28, 1986 during the 13th annual American Music Awards for their efforts in the "USA For Africa" project and the hit song "We Are The World." (AP Photo/Reed Saxon)
AP file
1986: Harry Belafonte and Bishop Desmond Tutu
Actor Harry Belafonte, right, embraces Bishop Desmond Tutu during a gathering on Capitol Hill in Washington, May 30, 1986 where a newly-released documentary about apartheid was shown. The film "Witness to Apartheid", made with Tutu's assistance, recent police violence against South African children. (AP Photo/Tom Reed)
AP file
1987: Harry Belafonte and UNICEF
Harry Belafonte, newly appointed goodwill ambassador for the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) speaks at a news conference at the UN in New York, March 4, 1987. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
AP file
1988: Harry Belafonte with Pope John Paul II
Pope John Paul II meets entertainer and activist Harry Belafonte during a private audience in the Vatican, Nov. 16, 1988. Belafonte is in Italy for a series of concerts. (AP Photo/Arturo Mari)
AP file
1989: Harry Belafonte receives Kennedy Center Honors
First lady Barbara Bush, standing in for President Bush, presents the Kennedy Center Honors to, from left, actress Mary Martin, dancer Alexandra Danilova, actor Harry Belafonte, actress Claudette Colbert and composer William Schuman during a White House East Room ceremony in Washington, Dec. 3, 1989. (AP Photo)
AP file
1994: Harry Belafonte receives Medal of the Arts from President Bill Clinton
Pres. Bill Clinton speaks with entertainer and activist Harry Belafonte after presenting him with a 1994 National Medal of Arts at the White House, Oct. 14, 1994. (AP Photo/Joe Marquette)
AP file
1999: Harry Belafonte and Nelson Mandela
FILE - In this Tuesday, June 15, 1999, file photo, American actor and singer Harry Belafonte poses with his wife, Julie, and South African President Nelson Mandela, front, in Pretoria, South Africa. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe, Pool)
AP file
2001: Harry Belafonte
Actor and singer Harry Belafonte poses for a portrait at a New York recording studio, Nov. 1, 2001. In the 1950s, Belafonte used his star power to convince RCA to finance an audio history of early black music, from tribal chants of African clans to the blues of Black Americans. That compilation, "Long Road to Freedom," was finally released this year. (AP Photo/Leslie Hassler)
AP file
2005: Harry Belafonte speaks during Nelson Mandela visit
Harry Belafonte speaks at The Riverside Church in Harlem, New York, during former South African President Nelson Mandela's visit to the church, Saturday, May 14, 2005. Belafonte introduced Mandela who thanked the New York City community for its continued support and fight against AIDS. (AP Photo/Adam Rountree)
AP file
2005: Harry Belafonte with then Sen. Barack Obama and John Lewis
Harry Belafonte; Sen. Barack Obama, D-Ill.; Coretta Scott King; Rep. John Lewis; D-Ga.; Ethel Kennedy; and Kenny Leon, from left, join hands on stage at the end of a tribute to civil rights pioneer John Lewis on his 65th birthday in Atlanta, Monday, Feb., 21, 2005. (AP Photo/John Amis)
AP file
2006: Harry Belafonte receives BET humanitarian award
Presenter Danny Glover, left, embraces Harry Belafonte backstage after Belafonte received the BET humanitarian award during the 6th annual BET Awards on Tuesday, June 27, 2006, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Danny Moloshok)
AP file
2006: Harry Belafonte accepts BET humanitarian award
Harry Belafonte accepts the BET humanitarian award during the 6th annual BET Awards on Tuesday, June 27, 2006, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
AP file
2010: Harry Belafonte, Willie Mays and Billie Jean King win MLB Beacon awards
Beacon Awards honorees Willie Mays, left Billie Jean King, center, and Harry Belafonte wave to the crowd after the Major League Baseball Beacon awards Luncheon, Saturday, May 15, 2010, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Tony Tribble)
AP file
2011: Harry Belafonte and Hill Harper
Actor Hill Harper, left, listens as singer/actor Harry Belafonte speaks at the "Artists and Activism" panel session at the 102nd NAACP Annual Convention in Los Angeles, Wednesday, July 27, 2011. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
AP file
2012: Harry Belafonte and Sidney Poitier
Sidney Poitier, left, and Harry Belafonte speak onstage at the 43rd NAACP Image Awards on Friday, Feb. 17, 2012, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
AP file
2013: Harry Belafonte receives Spingarn award from Sidney Poitier
Sidney Poitier, left, presents the Spingarn award to Harry Belafonte at the 44th Annual NAACP Image Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on Friday, Feb. 1, 2013. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)
AP file
2014: Harry Belafonte gets honorary doctorate from Berklee
Harry Belafonte, center, joins students and faculty on stage during a concert in his honor after he was awarded an honorary doctor of music degree from Berklee College of Music at the Berklee Performance Center in Boston, Thursday, March 6, 2014. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
AP file
2017: Harry Belafonte
FILE - In this Dec. 13, 2017, file photo, Harry Belafonte attends the 2017 Ripple of Hope Awards in New York. On Wednesday, March 21, 2018, the Librarian of Congress announced Belafonte as an inductee into the National Recording Registry. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File)
AP file
