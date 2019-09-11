{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO – Police arrested a Waterloo man on gun and drug charges after he allegedly ran during a traffic stop on Wednesday morning.

Corvelous Devontae Caston, 29, was arrested for felon in possession of a firearm, carrying weapons, possession of MDMA with intent to distribute and interference while armed.

Patrol officers stopped a Ford Taurus for expired registration in the area of Broadway and Edwards streets around 12:40 a.m. Wednesday. When the vehicle stopped, Caston allegedly fled from the backseat and was detained a short time later.

Police found a.32-caliber H&R revolver in his waistband and mason jar with MDMA pills, also known as ecstasy, in his pocket, according to court records.

Caston is barred from possessing firearms because of a 2010 drug conviction, according to police.

Police and Courts Reporter

Cops and courts reporter for the Courier

