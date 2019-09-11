WATERLOO – Police arrested a Waterloo man on gun and drug charges after he allegedly ran during a traffic stop on Wednesday morning.
Corvelous Devontae Caston, 29, was arrested for felon in possession of a firearm, carrying weapons, possession of MDMA with intent to distribute and interference while armed.
Patrol officers stopped a Ford Taurus for expired registration in the area of Broadway and Edwards streets around 12:40 a.m. Wednesday. When the vehicle stopped, Caston allegedly fled from the backseat and was detained a short time later.
You have free articles remaining.
Police found a.32-caliber H&R revolver in his waistband and mason jar with MDMA pills, also known as ecstasy, in his pocket, according to court records.
Caston is barred from possessing firearms because of a 2010 drug conviction, according to police.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.