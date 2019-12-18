{{featured_button_text}}
ELDORA – A Waterloo man has been arrested for allegedly forcing a woman to drive him back to town.

It wasn’t clear where Dallas Taylor Shea, 28, was coming from. But troopers with the Iowa State Patrol stopped the vehicle as it was heading east on Highway 20 in Hardin County on Friday night.

Shea was arrested for third-degree kidnapping, and his bond was set at $10,000.

Court records allege he told the woman, also of Waterloo, to drive him and punched her in the jaw and threatened to beat her to death when she declined.

The woman was able to get word to her sister, who notified law enforcement. Troopers then found the vehicle.

Shea was also wanted on a probation violation warrant in connection with a 2015 incident where he was found with ammunition and meth during a bicycle stop in Waterloo.

