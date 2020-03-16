You are the owner of this article.
Waterloo man arrested for fleeing police, marijuana
A Waterloo man was arrested Saturday after police say he took off running when police pulled him over.

Decarrious Lee Dixon, 32, of 622 Boston Ave., was charged with misdemeanor eluding police, driving while license suspended and third or subsequent offense possession of marijuana.

Police say Dixon was driving in the 300 block of West Donald Street when Waterloo Police attempted to pull him over for expired tags.

Instead, Dixon drove to the 600 block of Boston Avenue, then got out and took off running into his home.

After what police say was "a short standoff," Dixon was arrested inside his home.

clip art Waterloo Police logo
