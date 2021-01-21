 Skip to main content
Waterloo man arrested for firing shotgun during argument
James Leon Ware

WATERLOO – A Waterloo man has been arrested for allegedly firing a shotgun into the ground during an argument on Wednesday.

Waterloo police arrested James Leon Ware, 44, of 1241 South St., for misdemeanor reckless use of a firearm. He was released from jail pending trial.

Neighbors called 911 around 9 a.m. Wednesday after noticing an argument outside of Ware’s home, according to court records. During the dispute, Ware allegedly retrieved a shotgun and fired once into the ground.

The other person involved in the argument left, and no injuries were reported.

