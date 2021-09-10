Waterloo man arrested for firearm, domestic assault

WATERLOO – Police arrested a Waterloo man with a handgun following a traffic stop on Wednesday.
Aaron Joseph Kite-Bowden, 37, of 2829 Redwood Lane, was arrested for felon in possession of a firearm, driving while suspended and domestic assault. Bond was set at $50,000.
According to police, officers received a report of an assault that happened Wednesday morning at his home. Then around 9:15 p.m., officers stopped Kite-Bowden’s vehicle during a traffic stop and found a loaded .380-caliber Ruger LCP in the glovebox.
Kite-Bowden is prohibited from handling firearms because of prior felony drug convictions and other offenses.
