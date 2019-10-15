WATERLOO – A Waterloo man has pleaded not guilty to charges he lied on a forms when buying a military-style rifle and a pistol in 2018.
A federal grand jury returned an indictment charging Oliver Lee Thigpen, 62, with false statement during a firearm purchase and possession of a firearm by an unlawful drug user. The indictment was unsealed on Friday after Waterloo police arrested Thigpen, and he made an initial appearance in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids.
Trial has tentatively been set for December.
Court records allege Thigpen was a cocaine user when he acquired a 7.62mm Chinese SKS rifle and a .45-caliber Smith and Wesson handgun from a Waterloo pawnshop on Sept. 8, 2018. He allegedly indicated on the paperwork that he was not a drug user.
He is also charged with possessing the SKS plus a 12-gauge Mossberg shotgun, a .22-caliber Rohm revolver and .22-caliber Kel-Tec pistol while being drug user. Police found the weapons while searching his home on July 24, 2019.
