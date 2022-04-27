Waterloo man arrested for false statements during gun purchases

WATERLOO —- A Waterloo man who was wanted as part of an alleged straw-man gun sale scheme was found with cash and marijuana when he was detained Friday.

Waterloo police arrested Adaris Lamar Hawkins, 22, of 1040 Patrick Court, on state charges of carrying weapons and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.

He was also detained on four-count federal indictment for false statements during a firearm purchase and drug user in possession of a firearm.

Details weren’t available, but court records allege Hawkins made statements that he was buying firearms for himself when he was really purchasing the weapons for other people.

He allegedly purchased a 9 mm Glock Model 17 and a 9 mm Glock Model 23 on Oct. 22 and a 9 mm Glock Model 17 on Feb. 8.

The indictment was for the firearm purchases was handed up April 13, and officers with Waterloo Police Department’s Violent Crime Apprehension Team detained Hawkins in a vehicle on K-Line Drive near a gun shop.

A juvenile in the vehicle had a large amount of cash and marijuana, according to court records. Police also found a 9 mm with an extended magazine on the floor of the vehicle.

Court records show that in February Hawkins was fined for a theft conviction for allegedly taking a high-capacity Glock magazine and weapons lights from Scheel’s Sporting Goods in Cedar Falls.

