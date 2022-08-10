Waterloo man arrested for false imprisonment, sexual abuse

WATERLOO — A Waterloo man accused of holding a woman against her will has been arrested on sex crime allegations.

Waterloo police arrested Christopher Paul Rumachik, 36, of 320 Glenwood St., formerly of Nashua, on Tuesday for false imprisonment, assault causing bodily injury and third-degree sexual abuse. Bond was set at $50,000.

According to court records, police searched his home Tuesday afternoon and found a woman who said Rumachik refused to allow her to leave the house for several weeks and that he had forced her to have sex.

He is accused of assaulting the woman when she didn’t do what he wanted and once used pepper spray on her when she attempted to leave, court records state.

The two were acquaintances, police indicate.

Rumachik was also arrested for possession of methamphetamine in connection with a June 10 incident in which Cedar Falls police searched his vehicle and found a bag of meth under the driver’s seat.

He is also awaiting trial for theft in a June 20 incident where is accused of stealing Monster energy drinks and $70 worth of whey from Hy-Vee on Flammang Drive in Waterloo, and June 9 incident where he allegedly used a slingshot to break the windows at David’s Taphouse and Dumplings in Cedar Falls at 2:40 a.m.