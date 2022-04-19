Waterloo man arrested for exposing self in video calls

WATERLOO – A Waterloo man has been arrested for allegedly exposing himself during video calls.

Waterloo police arrested Joshua John Deutsch, 43, on Monday on two counts of indecent exposure.

The incidents happened on Feb. 2 when Deutsch allegedly exposed himself to workers at a California company using video calls. Officers saw video from the calls, which showed Deutsch’s tattoos, and he also had taken a selfie photo while in a bathtub during one of the video chats, according to court records.

Deutsch is also awaiting trial allegedly harassing a woman in 2021 and is on probation for threatening to shoot a credit union employee in Cedar Falls in June 2021 because the worker wasn’t able to help him with his account, records state.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.