 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Waterloo man arrested for exposing himself at store
0 comments
breaking top story

Waterloo man arrested for exposing himself at store

{{featured_button_text}}
Jacob Lee Anthony Denniston

Jacob Lee Anthony Denniston

WATERLOO – A Waterloo man has been arrested for allegedly exposing himself at a store over the weekend.

Police were called about a man exposing his genitals at the Sleep Number store on Crossroad Boulevard around 3 p.m. on Sunday, and the man then walked to Fancy Nails and Spa nearby on San Marnan Drive where he shed his pants, coat and shoes and had locked himself in a room.

When officers found him, he was wearing only underwear and a tank top. They found 12 needles in his coat when they gave him his clothing to get dressed, and he allegedly admitted to using meth earlier in the day, according to court records.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The man, identified as 29-year-old Jacob Lee Anthony Denniston, was taken to MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center for treatment and arrested for indecent exposure and possession of drug paraphernalia on Wednesday after he was released.

Court records show Denniston is also awaiting trial for a pipe and syringes discovered from a Dec. 11 incident where he was found on the floor of the men’s room at Kwik Star on San Marnan Drive asking for sexual favors. He is also awaiting trial for an Oct. 24 incident where he was found with a syringe when he was asked to leave the Adult Cinema on East Fourth Street.

Photos: 31 Years of Birds, Bugs and Blooms

0 comments
0
2
1
1
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News