WATERLOO --- A Waterloo man was arrested on felony gun and drug charges following a search of his residence Tuesday.
Oshea Taelly Wright, 22, of 303 Logan Ave., #4, faces charges of possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, and carrying weapons.
On Tuesday at about 2:50 p.m. officers with the Violent Crimes Apprehension Team (VCAT) executed a search warrant at Wright's home regarding a narcotics investigation.
During the search, officers located a quantity of marijuana, items associated with the sale and use of marijuana, and a loaded Ruger LCP 9mm handgun.
Bond was set at $7,000 and he remained in the Black Hawk County Jail as of Wednesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.