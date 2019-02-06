Try 1 month for 99¢
WATERLOO --- A Waterloo man was arrested on felony gun and drug charges following a search of his residence Tuesday.

Oshea Taelly Wright, 22, of 303 Logan Ave., #4, faces charges of possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, and carrying weapons.

On Tuesday at about 2:50 p.m. officers with the Violent Crimes Apprehension Team (VCAT) executed a search warrant at Wright's home regarding a narcotics investigation.

During the search, officers located a quantity of marijuana, items associated with the sale and use of marijuana, and a loaded Ruger LCP 9mm handgun.

Bond was set at $7,000 and he remained in the Black Hawk County Jail as of Wednesday.

