Waterloo man arrested for drugs following high-speed chase

WATERLOO – A Waterloo man has been arrested for drugs after alleged leading authorities on a high-speed chase early Thursday.

A Black Hawk County sheriff’s deputy attempted to stop a Honda Accord in the area of Washington and West Ninth streets around 12:40 a.m. because the vehicle’s owner had a parole violation warrant.

The Honda took off, and the chase reached speeds of up to 115 mph in a 65 mph zone. The pursuit lasted about 20 minutes when the Honda stopped around mile marker 245 of Highway 20.

Deputies found two hypodermic needles with meth, a vial of meth, and loose shards of crystal meth on the seat and a container of marijuana, according to court records.

The driver, 40-year-old Joshua William Moore, was arrested for felony eluding and possession of meth and marijuana.

