Waterloo man arrested for drugs following chase

A Waterloo man has been arrested after leading authorities on a chase and tossing drugs out the window during the pursuit.

A Black Hawk County sheriff’s deputy attempted to stop a Dodge Neon in the area of Lafayette and Nevada streets around 2:35 a.m. Tuesday for a brake light that was out.

The chase lasted about four blocks until the driver stopped at his home at 1773 Lafayette St. Deputies found a glass pipe and a cigarette box containing marijuana and meth.

The driver, 55-year-old John Ray Miller, was arrested for eluding, possession of meth and marijuana and driving while suspended. He was also detained on a parole violation.

