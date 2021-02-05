 Skip to main content
Waterloo man arrested for driving at wife, pointing handgun at her
breaking top story

Waterloo man arrested for driving at wife, pointing handgun at her

WATERLOO – A Waterloo man has been arrested for allegedly pointing a gun at his wife and trying to crash into her.

Waterloo police arrested Justin James Boose, 38, on Thursday for intimidation with a weapon, first-degree harassment and felony domestic assault. Bond was set at $100,000.

Police said Boose is suspected of driving his vehicle at his wife’s vehicle numerous times --- once almost head-on --- as she was traveling with their infant son on Logan Avenue around 10:25 p.m. on Jan. 12. He also pulled up beside her and pointed a handgun at her, police said.

Later, he texted her and threatened to shoot her, court records state.

