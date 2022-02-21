Waterloo man arrested for domestic assault after firing gun

WATERLOO – A Waterloo man has been arrested after allegedly shooting a gun following a discussion with his wife over the weekend.

Waterloo police arrested Daniel Lee Sperry-Weber, 59, of 723 Reber Ave., on charges of intimidation with a weapon and domestic assault with a weapon on Sunday. Bond was set at $15,000.

Authorities allege Sperry-Weber’s wife told him she wanted a divorce, and he went to the bedroom and picked up a .22-magnum North American Arms revolver.

He then called his wife to the bedroom and fired a single shot when she looked around the corner into the room, according to court records. The bullet struck a hallway door, and the woman left the house.

Sperry-Weber then allegedly left the bedroom with the weapon and put it away before police arrived.

Officers found the revolver and noticed a spent shell casing in the cylinder, according to court records.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.