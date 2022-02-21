 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Waterloo man arrested for domestic assault after firing gun

  • Updated
  • 0

WATERLOO – A Waterloo man has been arrested after allegedly shooting a gun following a discussion with his wife over the weekend.

Waterloo police arrested Daniel Lee Sperry-Weber, 59, of 723 Reber Ave., on charges of intimidation with a weapon and domestic assault with a weapon on Sunday. Bond was set at $15,000.

Daniel Sperry-Weber

Daniel Sperry-Weber 

Authorities allege Sperry-Weber’s wife told him she wanted a divorce, and he went to the bedroom and picked up a .22-magnum North American Arms revolver.

He then called his wife to the bedroom and fired a single shot when she looked around the corner into the room, according to court records. The bullet struck a hallway door, and the woman left the house.

Sperry-Weber then allegedly left the bedroom with the weapon and put it away before police arrived.

Officers found the revolver and noticed a spent shell casing in the cylinder, according to court records.

+1 
clip art squad cars
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

The Carnival of Viareggio in Italy resumes after COVID disruption

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News