Waterloo man arrested for domestic assault after firing gun

WATERLOO – A Waterloo man has been arrested after allegedly shooting a gun following a discussion with his wife over the weekend.
Waterloo police arrested Daniel Lee Sperry-Weber, 59, of 723 Reber Ave., on charges of intimidation with a weapon and domestic assault with a weapon on Sunday. Bond was set at $15,000.
Authorities allege Sperry-Weber’s wife told him she wanted a divorce, and he went to the bedroom and picked up a .22-magnum North American Arms revolver.
He then called his wife to the bedroom and fired a single shot when she looked around the corner into the room, according to court records. The bullet struck a hallway door, and the woman left the house.
Sperry-Weber then allegedly left the bedroom with the weapon and put it away before police arrived.
Officers found the revolver and noticed a spent shell casing in the cylinder, according to court records.