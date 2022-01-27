 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Waterloo man arrested for cocaine found during traffic stop

  • 0
Fingerprint
Shutterstock

WATERLOO – A Waterloo man has been arrested in connection with a large amount of cocaine found during a 2021 traffic stop.

Police arrested Kenneth Dereck Robinson, 50, of 321 E. First St., on Wednesday on a warrant for possession of cocaine with intent to deliver and violation of the drug tax stamp act. Bond was set at $12,000.

According to court records, officers with the Waterloo Police Department and the Tri-County Drug Enforcement Task Force stopped a vehicle on West 11th Street on March 21, 2021, and found multiple ounces of cocaine inside the vehicle.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Pregnant panda! Watch as this giant panda gets an ultrasound

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News