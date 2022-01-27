Waterloo man arrested for cocaine found during traffic stop

WATERLOO – A Waterloo man has been arrested in connection with a large amount of cocaine found during a 2021 traffic stop.
Police arrested Kenneth Dereck Robinson, 50, of 321 E. First St., on Wednesday on a warrant for possession of cocaine with intent to deliver and violation of the drug tax stamp act. Bond was set at $12,000.
According to court records, officers with the Waterloo Police Department and the Tri-County Drug Enforcement Task Force stopped a vehicle on West 11th Street on March 21, 2021, and found multiple ounces of cocaine inside the vehicle.
