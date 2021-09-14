Waterloo man arrested for catalytic converter theft

WATERLOO – A Waterloo man has been arrested for allegedly trying to cut a catalytic converter from a parked vehicle overnight.

Waterloo patrol officers noticed Robie Joe Lowder, 56, with a reciprocating saw under a Ford Econoline van parked at the Hibachi Sushi Buffet, 1535 Flammang Drive, at 12:34 a.m. Tuesday.

Lowder denied trying to cut off the vehicle’s catalytic converter, but police noticed damage to the device, and it had paint transfer that was the color of the saw blade, court records state.

Officers also found a bag of methamphetamine.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Lowder was arrested for second-degree criminal mischief, fifth-degree theft, possession of burglary tools and possession of methamphetamine. Bond was set at $8,000.

Catalytic converter thefts have plagued the Waterloo and Cedar Falls area for months with church vans, government vehicles and private cars and trucks being targeted. The pollution-control devices contain small amounts of valuable metals that can be sold as scrap.

Love 0 Funny 3 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 3

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.