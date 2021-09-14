 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Waterloo man arrested for catalytic converter theft
0 comments
alert top story

Waterloo man arrested for catalytic converter theft

{{featured_button_text}}
Robie Joe Lowder

Robie Joe Lowder

WATERLOO – A Waterloo man has been arrested for allegedly trying to cut a catalytic converter from a parked vehicle overnight.

Waterloo patrol officers noticed Robie Joe Lowder, 56, with a reciprocating saw under a Ford Econoline van parked at the Hibachi Sushi Buffet, 1535 Flammang Drive, at 12:34 a.m. Tuesday.

Lowder denied trying to cut off the vehicle’s catalytic converter, but police noticed damage to the device, and it had paint transfer that was the color of the saw blade, court records state.

Officers also found a bag of methamphetamine.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
Two arrested for stealing catalytic converters from church vans in Waterloo, Cedar Falls

Lowder was arrested for second-degree criminal mischief, fifth-degree theft, possession of burglary tools and possession of methamphetamine. Bond was set at $8,000.

Catalytic converter thefts have plagued the Waterloo and Cedar Falls area for months with church vans, government vehicles and private cars and trucks being targeted. The pollution-control devices contain small amounts of valuable metals that can be sold as scrap.

$1 for 6 months of local news
0 comments
0
3
0
0
3

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News