Waterloo man arrested for calling in shooting hoaxes

WATERLOO -- A Waterloo man who allegedly claimed he was shot at while at a local high school and at a park and phoned in another hoax shooting has been arrested.

Waterloo police arrested Joseph Termaine Burris, 23, of 950 Sumner St., on Wednesday morning for three counts of making a false report and one count of public intoxication.

Emergency dispatchers received a 911 call at about 11:30 p.m. on Sunday. The caller said he was at East High School, and someone was shooting at him. Officers went to the school and didn’t find any activity.

Then on Tuesday night, the same person called 911 at 10:45 p.m. to report being shot at in the 200 block of Franklin Street, according to court records. Again, police didn’t find any gunfire.

The third 911 call came at 1:30 a.m. Wednesday when the caller said someone was shooting at him at Lafayette Park and that there was a “killer outside.”

Dispatchers determined the caller was in the area of the park. Officers didn’t find any evidence of a shooting — the park was empty — but they pulled over Burris, who was riding his bike in the street without proper lighting.

Police determined Burris’ phone was used in the three false shooting 911 calls, records state.