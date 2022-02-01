Waterloo man arrested for breaking into apartment, threatening woman with a knife

WATERLOO – A Waterloo man has been arrested for allegedly breaking into a woman’s apartment and threatening her with a knife over the weekend.

Julius Eugene Grulkey, 50, of 309 E. Second St., was arrested for first-degree burglary. Bond was set at $25,000.

Authorities allege Grulkey forced his way into the woman’s apartment at 76 Mulberry St. shortly before 4 a.m. Sunday, punched her in the face and threatened her with a knife.

Officers responding to the attack found Grulkey in the area of the building, and discovered two knives in his pockets.

