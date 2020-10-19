Waterloo man arrested for attempted enticement

WATERLOO – A Waterloo man has been arrested for allegedly trying to meet a teenage girl for sex over the weekend.

Police arrested Marcel William Rose, 42, of 128 Lafayette St., on Sunday on charges of misdemeanor attempt to entice a minor, third-degree theft and carrying weapons.

According to police, officers were called to a Waterloo regarding allegations Rose has stolen a cell phone. During the investigation, officers found text messages between Rose and a 14-year-old girl that talked of plans for him to come over to her home.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

When officers arrested Rose, they a knife with a blade longer than 5 inches, according to court records.

Bond for Rose was set at $15,000, and the court issued a restraining order in the case.

Photos: Missing children in Iowa

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.