Waterloo man arrested for attempted enticement

WATERLOO – A Waterloo man has been arrested for allegedly trying to meet a teenage girl for sex over the weekend.
Police arrested Marcel William Rose, 42, of 128 Lafayette St., on Sunday on charges of misdemeanor attempt to entice a minor, third-degree theft and carrying weapons.
According to police, officers were called to a Waterloo regarding allegations Rose has stolen a cell phone. During the investigation, officers found text messages between Rose and a 14-year-old girl that talked of plans for him to come over to her home.
When officers arrested Rose, they a knife with a blade longer than 5 inches, according to court records.
Bond for Rose was set at $15,000, and the court issued a restraining order in the case.
