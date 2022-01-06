Waterloo man arrested for attacking woman at his home

WATERLOO -- A Waterloo man has been arrested for allegedly attacking a young woman and trying to keep her from leaving his home in November.

Waterloo police arrested Tyrone Davis Smith Sr., 51, of 615 E. Donald St., on Wednesday for assault with intent to commit sexual abuse.

According to court records, the woman was at Smith’s home Nov. 16 when he began making sexual comments, kissing her neck and groping her thighs and buttocks.

She told him to stop and said she wanted to leave, but he allegedly began pulling at her pants. She eventually made her way to the door, which was locked, and he was on his knees begging her to stay and biting her buttocks, according to court records.

The woman texted “please help” to a friend and was able to leave through the door, but he followed and asked her to “pinkie promise” not to tell anyone what happened and hugged her, records state. The woman’s friend arrived at the house, and the woman fled, records state.

Police obtained an arrest warrant Dec. 3, and bond was set at $7,500.

