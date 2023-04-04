WATERLOO – A Waterloo man has been arrested following a fight with family members that ended with him getting cut on the hand.
Waterloo police arrested Gabriel Marceleno Lopez, 30, for false imprisonment, assault causing bodily injury and assault. He was later released pending trial.
According to court records, his 13-year-old sister was babysitting relatives at their Montero Street home around 7:45 p.m. Sunday when Lopez returned home intoxicated.
He allegedly began abusing the dog, and a fight broke out when she confronted him about it. She and the children attempted to flee the house, but he wouldn’t let them leave and pulled one of the children back inside, records state.
Lopez mentioned a kitchen knife nearby, and the sister grabbed the knife to prevent him from getting it, records state. She fled to the bathroom and called her father, records state.
Police took Lopez to a hospital after arresting him.
