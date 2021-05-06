Waterloo man arrested for assault causing serious injury

WATERLOO – A Waterloo man has been arrested for allegedly dropping another man on his head and kicking him.

Police said the victim, Derrius Hollis, was unconscious and was taken to the hospital with a brain bleed. He later underwent an operation to remove part of his skull, according to court records.

On Wednesday, police arrested Michael Thomas Heggebo, 25, of 608 Ardmore St., on charges of willful injury causing serious injury. Bond was set at $200,000.

Authorities alleged Heggebo went to the home of an ex-girlfriend on West Third Street on Monday and became involved in an altercation with Hollis. During the fight, Heggebo allegedly dropped Hollis on his head on a concrete surface and repeatedly kicked him while he was on the ground, according to court records.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Hollis was taken to a local hospital by private vehicle where he underwent emergency surgery.

Court records show Heggebo is also being held in jail on a parole violation. He was released from prison in April 2020 after serving time for theft and forgery.

In December 2020, he was arrested on marijuana charges after he and another person were seen wearing all black and acting suspicious around another former girlfriend’s home on Kern Street.