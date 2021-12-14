 Skip to main content
Waterloo man arrested for allegedly sexually abusing girls

WATERLOO – A Waterloo man has been arrested for allegedly sexually abusing three girls.

Jordan Cody Swarbrick, 36, of 214 Thompson Ave., was arrested Friday on three counts of second-degree sexual abuse. Bond was set at $150,000.

Authorities allege Swarbrick had sexual contact with three girls between ages 5 and 7 multiple times between May and November 2021. The girls were interviewed at a child protection center as part of the investigation, according to court records.

