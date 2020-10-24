Waterloo man arrested for allegedly pointing gun at car

WATERLOO – Police have arrested a Waterloo man for allegedly pointing a gun at a car full of people in September.
Lemuel Corneilous Johnson, 35, was arrested Thursday on a warrant for intimidation with a weapon. He was released pending trial.
Authorities allege Johnson pointed a gun at a man and his daughters while they were in a vehicle in the 400 block of Edwards Street around 4:45 p.m. Sept. 22, according to court records. The incident was captured on video. No injuries were reported.
