Waterloo man arrested for allegedly pointing gun at car
Waterloo man arrested for allegedly pointing gun at car

Lemuel Corneilous Johnson

WATERLOO – Police have arrested a Waterloo man for allegedly pointing a gun at a car full of people in September.

Lemuel Corneilous Johnson, 35, was arrested Thursday on a warrant for intimidation with a weapon. He was released pending trial.

Authorities allege Johnson pointed a gun at a man and his daughters while they were in a vehicle in the 400 block of Edwards Street around 4:45 p.m. Sept. 22, according to court records. The incident was captured on video. No injuries were reported.

