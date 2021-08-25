 Skip to main content
Waterloo man arrested for allegedly misleading stores during gun purchases
Waterloo man arrested for allegedly misleading stores during gun purchases

Cody Stephen Hunt

Cody Stephen Hunt

WATERLOO – A Waterloo man has been arrested for allegedly misleading stores when he filled out paperwork to buy seven guns last year.

Cody Stephen Hunt, 29, is accused of indicating he was buying the weapons for himself when he was actually purchasing them for others, according to court records.

A federal grand jury returned an indictment charging Hunt with six counts of making false statements when purchasing firearm on Aug. 19, 2020.

He pleaded not guilty during an appearance in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids on Monday and has been released pending trial, which is tentatively scheduled for October.

Court records allege Hunt bought three 9mm SCCY pistols and a .22-caliber Taurus PT22 handgun from one store during four trips between March and June 2020. He also bought a .380-caliber Taurus Spectrum, a .410 Derya Arms TK 104 shotgun and a .22-caliber Heritage Rough Rider revolver from another store during two trips in May and June 2020.

