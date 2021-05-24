Waterloo man arrested for allegedly assaulting his grandmother, possession of a firearm

WATERLOO – A Waterloo man who was convicted of killing a teen in a 2014 gun accident has been arrested for allegedly assaulting his grandmother and having a firearm.

Quaderious Kyirie Spates, 24, was arrested Saturday on warrants for felon in possession of a firearm, domestic assault and false imprisonment.

Authorities allege Spates and another relative assaulted their uncle, Andrew Spates, while armed with a handgun on Feb. 1. They then prevented their grandmother, Dorothy Spates, from summoning authorities.

Police were outside their Elm Street home on an unrelated matter, and she was pulled back inside when she tried to exit to get officers’ attention, according to court records.

The two allegedly threatened to kill the grandmother and uncle if they went to police, and they fled the area.

Quaderious Spates was released in prison in 2018 after serving time for manslaughter and trafficking stolen weapons in the death of 17-year-old Jazzmine Rembert in October 2014. Police said Rembert was found with a gunshot wound to the head in the basement of the Elm Street home, and Quaderious Spates told investigators she was accidently shot during a struggle over a stolen handgun.

