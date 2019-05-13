WATERLOO – A Waterloo man was arrested over the weekend after he allegedly threatened a woman with a gun.
According to court records, the man called the woman a snitch and pulled out a shortened .22-caliber rifle because she had talked to an officer about an unrelated matter shortly before 4 a.m. Saturday at the Motel 6 on Logan Avenue.
When the woman phoned police to report the threat, the man called her a snitch for going to authorities.
Officers arrived a short time later and found 28-year-old Devonner Lamont Coleman in a vehicle in the parking lot. Police also found a backpack containing the weapon and more than 42 grams of marijuana.
When authorities attempted to detain Coleman, he tried to run and struggled with police, resulting in an officer suffering a skinned knee.
Coleman, address unknown, was arrested for assault while displaying a weapon, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a short-barrel rifle, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, violation of the drug tax stamp act and interference causing injury.
