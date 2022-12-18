Waterloo man arrested for alleged assault, theft

WATERLOO – A man was arrested Saturday morning after allegedly breaking into a home, assaulting a woman, and stealing her valuables.
Christopher Al Bermejo-Pimentel, 24, of Waterloo, was charged with first-degree burglary, a felony, and three misdemeanors, including possession of a controlled substance for a third offense.
One person was injured when a pickup truck crashed into a building in the 1000 block of Peoples Square, Waterloo, Iowa, on Monday, Dec. 12, 2022.
Jeff Reinitz
He’s being held in Black Hawk County Jail on $35,000 bond.
Waterloo officers responded to the 1200 block of Lincoln Street at 1:38 a.m. on a report of a break in, according to police.
After entering the residence, police say the suspect allegedly grabbed the woman by the throat, pushed her up against a wall and punched her in the chest. He stole personal property, including keys, a purse and a wallet with credit cards.
Bermejo-Pimentel fled the scene and officers found his vehicle parked at a KwikStar in the 500 block of West Ninth Street where he was apprehended inside the store shortly before 3 a.m.
Any relationship between Bermejo-Pimentel and the victim was not immediately known.
