Waterloo man arrested for alleged assault of female in vehicle

WATERLOO — A 28-year-old man was arrested Friday for allegedly assaulting a female who was in his vehicle.
Trivansky Tyrique Swington, of 219 Jackson St., was charged in the incident with assault with intent to do serious injury.
The victim came to the Waterloo police department at 3:01 a.m. to report the alleged assault. She told officers it occurred in Swington's vehicle near Ansborough and Falls avenues. Police said she had injuries to her head, neck and chest.
Swington was arrested after being found at 717 Broadway St., according to the police report.
