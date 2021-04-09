Waterloo man arrested following struggle with shotgun

WATERLOO – A Waterloo man has been arrested after allegedly threatening to kill family members.

Police allege Edward Earl Walker Jr., 40, said he wanted to shoot his disabled adult stepdaughter during an argument around 11:50 p.m. April 3 and then retrieved a shotgun from a closet and began to load it.

His wife intervened, and the two struggled over the weapon, according to court records.

When officers arrived, Walker was in an upstairs bathroom, and a shotgun shell dropped from his person when police approached him, records state. Officers also seized a 12-gauge Charles Daly shotgun at the scene.

Police arrested Walker, of 805 W. Eighth St., for aggravated domestic assault and assault while displaying a weapon. He was released on bond pending trial.

