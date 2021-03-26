Waterloo man arrested following overnight chase

LaPORTE CITY – A Waterloo man has been arrested following an overnight chase.

Black Hawk County sheriff’s deputies arrested Quile Michael Rutledge, 19, of 710 Wisconsin St., for felony eluding, possession of methamphetamine and first-offense operating while intoxicated.

Deputies alleged Rutledge was under the influence of meth when another motorist spotted his Mercury Sable driving on the wrong side of the road in the area of Dysart and Tama roads outside of La Porte City around 11:35 p.m. Thursday.

Deputies attempted to stop the vehicle in the area of Dysart and Washburn roads, but the Sable sped up, reaching speeds of 83 mph in a 45 mph zone and running stop signs. The chase lasted for about 15 minutes before the driver pulled over at Lofty’s in Evansdale.

Authorities found a bag of meth and a glass pipe with residue in the vehicle.

