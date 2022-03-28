Waterloo man arrested following heroin sale

WATERLOO – A Waterloo man has been arrested in connection with opioid sales.
Waterloo police arrested James Durrell Caldwell, 55, of 1139 Langley Road, on Wednesday on one count of possession of heroin with intent to distribute. He was later released from jail pending trial.
According to court records, officers seized drugs during controlled buys carried out in October 2021, and an Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation test determined the substances contained a mixture of heroin and fentanyl.
