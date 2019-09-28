{{featured_button_text}}

FREDERICKSBURG – A Waterloo man has been arrested after he allegedly threatened his girlfriend, took her vehicle and led authorities on a high-speed chase Thursday night.

The pursuit came to an end when Johnny Lee Harris Jr., 31, drove the Chevrolet Impala over Stop Stick anti-tire devices, and the vehicle slid into a ditch around Highway 63 and 200th Street, according to Chickasaw County sheriff’s deputies. Harris was detained after running off and entering a nearby creek.

Deputies arrested Harris for eluding, operating a vehicle without owner’s consent and interference. He was also arrested on warrant for prior charges of domestic assault and two counts of displaying weapons, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Iowa State Patrol, the Bremer County Sheriff’s Office and the Iowa Department of Transportation assisted in the pursuit.

