Waterloo man arrested following chase with $1,550 in stolen goods
WATERLOO – A Waterloo man who escaped into a cornfield with a truckload of stolen merchandise has been arrested.

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Dustin Zachary Cary, 33, of 907 W. Mullan Ave., on Sunday morning on charges of second-degree theft, eluding, reckless driving and driving while suspended in connection with the Nov. 10 theft at Walmart.

He was also charged with interference for allegedly failing to cooperate with deputies during the arrest.

Waterloo police allege Cary wheeled a shopping cart containing $1,550 worth of items past the checkout counter at Walmart without paying and loaded it into a Ford Expedition around 9 a.m. on Nov. 10.

When Waterloo officers arrived, he was still in the area. He fled from police, almost striking a pedestrian, according to court records. The Expedition then left the roadway and fled into a corn field, records state.

