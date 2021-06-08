Waterloo man arrested following chase near La Porte City

La PORTE CITY – A Waterloo man has been arrested after allegedly leading authorities on a high-speed chase and while tossing drugs from his vehicle.
A Black Hawk County sheriff’s deputy attempted to stop a Dodge Intrepid for going 100 mph in a 55 mph zone near La Porte City at about 1:50 a.m. Tuesday. The vehicle failed to stop, and the pursuit lasted about 13 minutes with someone inside the vehicle jettisoning a black bag before the chase ended in the 9200 block of East Main Street, according to court records.
Deputies retrieved the bag, which contained packaged meth and marijuana, a digital scale, pipes, a bong and cash. Inside the vehicle, deputies found another scale and about $1,000 in cash along with 19 Alprazolam pills.
The driver, Anthony Dean Deckard, 31, of 610 E. Sixth St., was arrested for felony eluding, driving while barred and possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine.
