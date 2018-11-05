WATERLOO — A Waterloo man has been arrested following a weekend chase where he allegedly crashed through a fence.
Shawn Michael Dean, 26, of 304 Hammond Ave., was arrested for felony eluding, interference, driving while suspended and drug charges.
According to police, a patrol officer recognized Dean driving a Toyota Camry in the area of Oak and Lafayette streets around 9 p.m. Saturday and knew he had an arrest warrant for allegedly missing a court date for a prior LSD charge.
Dean initially pulled over but then took off, turning south on East Mullan Avenue and crossing the Cedar River. During the chase, he struck two parked vehicles while attempting to turn and crashed through a fence outside a home at 1206 Williston Ave.
The fleeing vehicle came to a stop, and Dean allegedly tried to run before giving up, police said. Officers found marijuana and Alprazolam pills in the vehicle.
