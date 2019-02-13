WATERLOO -- A Waterloo man who led sheriff's deputies on a chase through two counties during a snowstorm has been arrested.
Nathaniel Wayne Cummings, 33, of 710 W. Ninth St., was arrested in Dysart Monday for willful injury causing serious injury, eluding, false imprisonment, aggravated domestic assault and warrants for misdemeanor fraudulent practices.
According to Black Hawk County sheriff's deputies, dispatchers received 911 call about an alleged assault taking place in a traveling vehicle around 9 p.m. Monday. Deputies spotted the vehicle in the area of Highway 21 and Washburn Road, and the driver refused to stop.
The chase continued until coming to an end on Lincoln Street in Dysart.
Authorities allege that Cummings struck his female passenger in the head with a cell phone and a baseball bat while in the vehicle. She was taken to Covenant Medical Center for treatment.
