Waterloo man arrested following argument at credit union

WATERLOO – A Waterloo man has been arrested following a struggle at a credit union on Tuesday.
Police arrested Antoine Durae Smith, 49, for trespass and assault on a peace officer. Bond was set at $5,000.
According to police, Smith was at Verdian at 1616 Lafayette St., around 4:24 p.m. Tuesday when he became involved in an argument with a teller over his account.
Credit union employees asked him to leave, and he refused and then walked behind the teller area. When police arrived, Smith allegedly threw punches, striking an officer in the cheek, court records state.
Jeff Reinitz
Police and Courts Reporter
I started with The Courier in 1999 and cover criminal justice and public safety.
