Waterloo man arrested after Tri-County search finds meth, cash, gun

WATERLOO – A Waterloo man has been arrested in connection with drugs and a gun found at his home in December.

Police arrested Fong Phanhnao, 56, of 217 Linden Ave., on Friday at his home on charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and felon in possession of a firearm. Bond was set at $50,000.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Officers with the Tri-County Drug Enforcement Task Force searched Phanhnao’s home Dec. 10 and found several ounces of meth, as well as scales, a large amount of cash and a .45-caliber Springfield XD handgun, according to court records.

Investigators determined the pistol had been reported stolen earlier.

Phanhnao is barred from possessing firearms because of prior felony convictions, and he is currently on parole for drug charges, according to court records.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 1 Angry 2

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.