 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Waterloo man arrested after Tri-County search finds meth, cash, gun
0 comments
breaking top story

Waterloo man arrested after Tri-County search finds meth, cash, gun

{{featured_button_text}}
Fong Phanhnao

Fong Phanhnao

WATERLOO – A Waterloo man has been arrested in connection with drugs and a gun found at his home in December.

Police arrested Fong Phanhnao, 56, of 217 Linden Ave., on Friday at his home on charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and felon in possession of a firearm. Bond was set at $50,000.

Try out our Editor's Special - Full year for just $26

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Officers with the Tri-County Drug Enforcement Task Force searched Phanhnao’s home Dec. 10 and found several ounces of meth, as well as scales, a large amount of cash and a .45-caliber Springfield XD handgun, according to court records.

Investigators determined the pistol had been reported stolen earlier.

Phanhnao is barred from possessing firearms because of prior felony convictions, and he is currently on parole for drug charges, according to court records.

0 comments
0
0
1
1
2

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

+3
Gun charges haunt shooting victim two decades later
Crime and Courts

Gun charges haunt shooting victim two decades later

  • Updated

Now 51 years old, Perpecto Rico Perez sits in the Linn County Jail in Cedar Rapids awaiting sentencing for a two-decade-old offense. A hearing is scheduled for December, and he faces up to 10 years in prison and will likely be sentenced to three years with removal from the country.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News