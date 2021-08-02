 Skip to main content
Waterloo man arrested after threatening to burn down mobile home park
Cedar Knoll mobile home park

Cedar Knoll mobile home park

 Jeff Reinitz

WATERLOO – A Waterloo man has been arrested after police were called to a fire he set behind his home at the Cedar Knoll Mobile Home Park last week.

Firefighters and police were sent to a brush fire at 3516 Kennedy Lane, Lot 65, shortly before 11 p.m. Thursday and found a blaze that was close to the mobile home and the nearby Prime Mart convenience store at 3535 Marigold Drive.

Police said the fire was in danger of spreading to the house and the business.

The resident admitted to starting the fire and said he would restart it once authorities left, making the comment he would burn down the entire mobile home park, according to court records.

Zebadiah Edward Conaway

Conaway

Officials found the remains of three other fires along the fence line behind the mobile home, records state.

Zebadiah Edward Conaway, 32, was arrested Sunday for reckless use of fire and threat to commit arson. Bond was set at $6,000.

