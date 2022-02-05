 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Waterloo man arrested after police respond to report of shots fired

  • Updated
  • 0
arrest made clip art

WATERLOO — A man was arrested Friday night after police responded to reports of shots fired in the 200 block of  Brookeridge Drive.

Officers were called to 216 Brookeridge Drive at 9:17 p.m. They stopped a car on the block and allegedly found a 26-year-old man with a gun, according to a Waterloo police official. The street is off Kimball Avenue near East San Marnan Drive.

Cedar Falls Fire Rescue responded to a house fire at 4124 Spruce Hills Drive on Feb. 2, 2022.

Kashon Allen Shyquille Tasco, of 218 Glenwood St., was arrested for being a felon in control of a firearm and ineligible to carry a weapon. He was also charged with assault of a law officer, interference with official acts and reckless use of a firearm. In addition, he was charged with first offense possession of marijuana.

The assault and reckless use of firearm charges indicate no injury or damage was sustained. The police official declined to provide further information on why Tasco was arrested on those charges.  

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Education Reporter

I cover local schools and higher education for The Courier, where I’ve been a reporter for the past two decades. I’m a Minnesota native and have previously worked for newspapers there and in Illinois.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Hear what athletes think of fake snow at Olympics

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News