Waterloo man arrested after police respond to report of shots fired

WATERLOO — A man was arrested Friday night after police responded to reports of shots fired in the 200 block of Brookeridge Drive.

Officers were called to 216 Brookeridge Drive at 9:17 p.m. They stopped a car on the block and allegedly found a 26-year-old man with a gun, according to a Waterloo police official. The street is off Kimball Avenue near East San Marnan Drive.

Kashon Allen Shyquille Tasco, of 218 Glenwood St., was arrested for being a felon in control of a firearm and ineligible to carry a weapon. He was also charged with assault of a law officer, interference with official acts and reckless use of a firearm. In addition, he was charged with first offense possession of marijuana.

The assault and reckless use of firearm charges indicate no injury or damage was sustained. The police official declined to provide further information on why Tasco was arrested on those charges.

